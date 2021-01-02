CM KCR makes surprise phone call to potato farmer in Sangareddy

The Chief Minister enquired whether the area under Potato cultivation has come down in Zaheerabad area

Sanagreddy: Chief Minister, K Chandrashekar Rao has made a surprise phone call to a Potato farmer Nalla Nageshwar Reddy, a resident of Ranzole village of Zaheerabad Mandal, on Saturday to enquire about the potato farming practices. Since potato is among the major crops here in Zaheerabad area, the Chief Minister has made a call to farmer Nageshwar Reddy, who cultivates potatoes in his 15 acre farm, to know about Potato farming.

The Chief Minister enquired whether the area under Potato cultivation has come down in Zaheerabad area. The farmer has said the area under cultivation has come down relatively. “We used to cultivate 2,500 to 3,000 acres, but it has come down to below 2,000 acres this year, he said.

When the Chief Minister enquired about the variety of the Potato they are cultivating in Zaheerabad area, the Potato farmer said that they would cultivate C-166, which is also called Pukhraj. Have you tried any other varieties? the Chief Minister asked. He has said that they have tried Jyothi, Kythi varieties, but they did not get the desired yield. When the Chief Minister enquired how many potatoes you get for each plant, Reddy has said that they are getting eight to ten potatoes for each plant. He said that they would get approximately one kilogram. While they were getting Rs 18 a kg for red colour potato, the Potato farmer said that they were getting Rs 20 per kg for white colour potato. Reddy has said that they would get 12 to 15 tonnes yield for acre. When Chief Minister has enquired about the crop period, Reddy has said that they will get the yield in 85 days, but the release of water must be stopped 15 days ahead of harvesting.

The Chief Minister has said that he will invite them to his home to have a personal meeting with a few Potato farmers from Zaheerabad to discuss the cultivation of Potato very soon. Reddy was on cloud nine after speaking to the Chief Minister.

