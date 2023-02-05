CM KCR offers prayer at Nanded Gurudwara

K Chandrashekhar Rao on Sunday offered prayers at the Takht Sachkhand Sri Hazur Abchalnagar Sahib Gurdwara

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:11 PM, Sun - 5 February 23

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao at the Gurdwara in Nanded

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi President and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Sunday offered prayers at the Takht Sachkhand Sri Hazur Abchalnagar Sahib Gurdwara, Nanded, where the tenth Sikh Guru, Guru Gobind Singh, held his final congregation.

The Chief Minister, in Nanded to address the first public meeting of the BRS outside Telangana, paid a visit to the Gurudwara along with MLC K Kavitha and several of his cabinet colleagues before addressing the meeting. They were accorded a warm welcome in a traditional manner by the members of Takht Sachkhand Sri Hazur Abchalnagar Sahib Gurdwara Board and locals.

The Chief Minister was offered a traditional Sikh ‘pagadi’ and shawl by the head priest of the Gurudwara, after which he offered prayers and presented religious cloths and flowers at the sanctorum. During his 20-minute stay in the Gurudwara, the Chief Minister apart from offering prayer at the main shrine, went around the premises and interacted with board members and people.