Muslims across Telangana celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr with prayers

The largest gathering was witnessed at the Eidgah Mir Alam where about 2 lakh people attended the prayers.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:49 PM, Sat - 22 April 23

Hyderabad: Eid-ul-Fitr is being celebrated with gaiety and religious fervour across the State on Saturday.

To mark the occasion, special prayers were organised at all Eidgahs and mosques. The largest gathering was witnessed at the Eidgah Mir Alam where about 2 lakh people attended the prayers.

Khateeb Mecca Masjid , Maulana Hafiz Mufti Rizwan Qureshi sahab led the Eid ul Fitr prayers. Huge gatherings were witnessed elsewhere at the Mecca Masjid, Khadeem Eidgah Madannapet, Masab Tank Hockey Grounds, Eidgah at First Lancer etc.

Dressed in festive attire elders and children started gathering at the Eidgahs and mosque since early hours of the day to attend the prayers. After the prayers concluded they greeted each other and extended their wishes.

At Eidgah Mir Alam the State Wakf Board made elaborate arrangements. Senior police officials who were present at the Eidgah extended their Eid greetings to the community.

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi who also attended the prayers at Eidgah Mir Alam met the public.

A festive atmosphere prevailed in the city as families are heading to meet their relatives and well wishers to extend the Eid greetings. At houses guests are treated with the ‘sheerkurma’ and ‘biryani’.