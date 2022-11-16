CM KCR pays tributes to actor Kantha Rao on 99th birth anniversary

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:25 PM, Wed - 16 November 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao paid glowing tributes to legendary actor and Raghupathi Venkaiah awardee Kantha TL Rao (Tadepalli Lakshmi Kantha Rao) on his 99th birth anniversary on Wednesday. He termed Kantha Rao as the pride of Telangana.

In a statement, the Chief Minister recalled that Kantha Rao, who came to the Telugu film industry from a remote village called Gudibanda in Kodada constituency of Suryapet district, acted in more than 400 mythological, folk and social films.

He said if Telugu actors NT Rama Rao and Akkineni Nageswara Rao were considered as two eyes of the Telugu film industry, Kantha Rao too had carved a niche for himself.