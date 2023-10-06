KRMB allots 35 tmc to Telangana and 45 to Andhra Pradesh

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:19 PM, Fri - 6 October 23

Hyderabad: The three member committee of the Krishna River Management Board which met here on Friday recommended allocatin of 35 tmc of water for Telangana and 45 tmc for Andhra Pradesh out of 82.78 tmc utilizable availability in both Srisailam and Nagarjuna Sagar Projects for the next eight months (October 2023 to May 2024).

This will be in addition to 48 tmc Telangana state has utilised so far this year and 98 tmc by Andhra Pradesh. AP State would be free to utilize 49 tmc of water available exclusively for it in Pulichintala, Tungabhadra and other downstream projects.

Telangana state will have about 15 tmc available it its projects including Jurala and it will be the state’s prerogative to utilize the way it needs. The committee observed that as per the forecast available, there may not be sufficient inflows into the joint projects Srisailam and Nagarjunasagar for rest of the year. Considering the limited availability of water, the committee decided to preserve 2.78 tmc of water for only drinking water purpose.

The Engineer -in- Chief (General) of Irrigation Department represented the state at the meeting, while AP was represented by C Narayana Reddy, Engineer-in- Chief (Irrigation).

