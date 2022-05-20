CM KCR relaxes upper age limit for police jobs by two more years

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 04:03 PM, Fri - 20 May 22

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao took a decision relaxing the upper age limit by two more years for recruitment to the posts in the State Police department.

The Chief Minister responded positively to a request made by MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy to enhance the age limit following the implementation of 95 per cent job quota for locals first time and the impact of Corona pandemic for the past two years. Accordingly, he instructed Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and DGP M Mahender Reddy to take necessary measures in this regard immediately.

