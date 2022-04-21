Pre-recruitment training for police jobs launched in Hyderabad

Published Date - 10:30 PM, Thu - 21 April 22

Hyderabad: City Police Commissioner CV Anand on Wednesday launched the much-awaited Pre-recruitment training in the North Zone on Wednesday. This free PRT, a community outreach programme of the police, is aimed at coaching aspirants waiting to join the police force by offering free classroom sessions, study material and accommodation.

A record number of 21,000 applications were received online for the PRT, of which around 16,000 attempted the exam and finally 7,133 were selected.

Speaking on the occasion, Anand said community policing has become part of the city’s security architecture, adding that the State government had taken the initiative seriously and extended support to the PRT. “The entire coaching for a period of three months with eight hours a day, is free for the aspirants, which, otherwise, would cost them at least Rs 10,000 per month,” he said.

He called upon the aspirants to remain focused during the three months of PRT and suggested them to chalk out own strategies during preparation. Stressing on the importance of time management while attempting the exam, the Commissioner also thanked the State government for the efforts in bringing in the new zonal system which ensures that 95 per cent of jobs in all State recruitments will be reserved for local candidates of that district.

Police Constables Officers Aishwarya, Sravya, Sarath, Sai Krishna, who earlier benefitted from the PRT and are now working in the Hyderabad Police, shared their experiences with the participants. The Commissioner later distributed certificates and mementos to the top scorers of the PRT and appreciated the organisers. Joint Commissioner of Police (Admin) M Ramesh, DCP (North Zone) Chandana Deepti and others were present.

