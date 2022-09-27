CM KCR terms Paidi Jairaj as doyen of Indian film industry

(File Photo) Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao remembered Dadasaheb Phalke awardee Paidi Jairaj who hailed from Telangana and became one of the top stars of Indian film industry

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao remembered Dadasaheb Phalke awardee Paidi Jairaj who hailed from Telangana and became one of the top stars of Indian film industry, spreading Telangana’s name at the national level. He paid tributes to Paidi Jairaj marking his 113th birth anniversary on September 28 and recalled his services to the Indian film industry.

He said Jairaj, who was the first action hero on the Indian silver screen, had a commendable journey from silent films to talkies in the initial stages of the Indian film industry. He recalled that Jairaj was a first generation film actor from Telangana, who carved a niche for himself in Hindi films even before the Telugu films were produced.

A multi-faceted talent with unique acting skills, Jairaj also excelled as a director and producer. He acted in more than 300 films in Hindi and numerous other Indian languages. Recognising his services to film industry, the State government honoured Paidi Jairaj by naming the meeting hall in Rabindra Bharati as ‘Paidi Jairaj Preview Theatre’.

The Chief Minister said after the State formation, the State government made constant efforts for development of the film industry which resulted in an increased respect for language, culture, literature and talent of Telangana in Telugu films. He wished that the film industry flourishes further with Telangana at the central stage in future.