CM KCR pays tributes to Konda Laxman Bapuji

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:20 PM, Mon - 26 September 22

(File Photo) Terming Konda Laxman Bapuji as Telangana's pride, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao paid rich tributes to him on eve of his birth anniversary on September 27.

Hyderabad: Terming Konda Laxman Bapuji as Telangana’s pride, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao paid rich tributes to him on eve of his birth anniversary on September 27. He said throughout his life, Bapuji fought for the weaker sections and the oppressed as well as for the achievement of Telangana State.

He said Konda Laxman Bapuji‘s multifaceted life as an activist, a democrat, a leader of the oppressed and a committed politician, was an example for future generations. In the wake of the diamond jubilee year celebrations of Telangana National Integration Day, he remembered the hard work and selfless services of Bapuji during the Telangana Armed Struggle.

Also Read Karimnagar: Konda Laxman Bapuji remembered on his death anniversary

Chandrashekhar Rao pointed out that while participating in the Telangana armed struggle, Konda Laxman Bapuji acted as the lawyer for many activists including Chakali Ailamma. He said Bapuji worked for safeguarding the rights of the downtrodden and strengthening of cooperative sectors throughout his life. Apart from uniting all the sections of the society, he stated that Bapuji, who resigned to his Ministerial post for Telangana, had inspired many people during the last leg of the Telangana movement.

In his honour, the Telangana government is officially organising the birth and death anniversaries of Konda Laxman Bapuji since formation of the State. Further, the State Horticultural University has been named after him. The State government was also presenting awards in his name to talented handloom weavers to encourage the community.

“The Telangana government is fulfilling the aspirations of Konda Laxman Bapuji by implementing many schemes for the development and welfare of the weaker sections in the State,” the Chief Minister said.