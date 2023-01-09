CM KCR to launch Kanti Velugu in Khammam on Jan 18

Khammam: The second phase of the State government’s ambitious programme, Kanti Velugu is going to be launched in Khammam by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Jan 18.

Chandrashekhar Rao will be launching the programme in the presence of three Chief Ministers, Pinarayi Vijayan of Kerala, Arvind Kejriwal of Delhi and Bhagwant Mann besides former UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav.

With the Chief Minister scheduled to launch the programme here, the district administration and health officials are gearing up for the successful implementation of Kanti Velugu in Khammam and Kothagudem districts.

As many as 17.9 lakh persons above 18 years of age are going to be screened and will be treated for eye related complications in both the districts from Jan 18 to June 20. In Khammam 10 lakh and in Kothagudem 7.90 lakh persons will be screened.

According to officials 300 persons in rural areas and 400 persons in urban areas will be screened every day. Each Kanti Velugu team will have one medical officer, one ophthalmologist, two ANMs, three ASHA workers and one data entry operator

For each team a car and eye examination equipment will be given to organise eye examination camps in every village and municipal ward. Per day Rs 1500 will be spent on each person in the teams for food and accommodation and an amount of Rs 1,000 will be released in advance to gram panchayats and municipalities to make arrangements for the eye camps.

Kothagudem district Collector Anudeep Durishetty informed that 48 teams have been formed to conduct eye check up camps in 481 villages across the district and there are four buffer teams. Training has already been given for ophthalmologists and data entry operators. A control room with the number: 08744-246655 has been set up in the DM&HO office.

Khammam District Medical and Health Officer (DM&HO) Dr. B Malathi revealed that a total of 55 teams have been formed to conduct camps in three municipalities, Khammam Municipal Corporation and 589 gram panchayats in the district.

Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar who conducted meetings with Khammam and Kothagudem district officials to review the arrangements told Telangana Today that officials have been told to work with a humanitarian perspective for the success of Kanti Velugu.

Mobile tabs with Kanti Velugu app have been distributed to medical staff. The officials have been directed to provide advance information about Kanti Velugu camps in villages and municipalities and to mobilise the public involving women groups and MEPMA teams, he added.