CM KCR extends New Year greetings to people of Telangana, India

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:35 PM, Sat - 31 December 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has conveyed New Year greetings to the people of Telangana and country.

In his message to the people of the State, the Chief Minister stated that by reviewing the past and analyzing the present we could make our lives more qualitative. The youth should formulate specific goals and move forward to achieve their ambitions, he said.

The Chief Minister said that one can be successful in achieving goals only if one has the right attitude towards life and will power. “Telangana State has emerged as a role model for the country as it achieved a lot despite facing many hurdles and discrimination,” he said

In a short span of eight years, the State has become a role model for the country in terms of development and welfare. The Chief Minister hoped that the New Year would pave the way for qualitative progress in all areas in the lives of the people of Telangana and the country. He also hoped that seeds would be laid for people centric politics and administration in the new year.

The Chief Minister wished the people to live more happily and healthily with new hopes and goals in the New Year.