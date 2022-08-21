CM KCR to attend closing ceremony of I-Day celebrations at LB Stadium

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:17 PM, Sun - 21 August 22

Hyderabad: The fortnight-long celebrations of diamond jubilee of Indian independence will come to a grand conclusion at LB Stadium on Monday. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will attend the closing ceremony,

Apart from felicitation of the sportspersons and other eminent persons who brought laurels to the country at the national and international platforms, the three-hour event will witness scintillating performances by numerous national and international artistes.

Music director and singer Shankar Mahadevan’s musical concert, drummer Sivamani’s performance, dance performanced by Padmaja Reddy team, Qawwali by Warsi brothers and performanced by local artistes will be a highlight of the event followed by a laser show and fireworks.

About 30,000 people are expected to attend the closing ceremony including Ministers, Parliament members, MLAs, MLCs, Corporation chairperson, Municipal Corporations Mayors, municipal chairpersons, DCCB chairpersons and other elected representatives. The district collectors made arrangements for transportation of the elected representatives.

The diamond jubilee celebrations of the Indian Independence Day were kickstarted on August 8, with multiple programmes ranging from mass singing of national anthem to competions for students and distribution of fruits to the needy to planting of saplings across the State.

The Chief Minister himself participated in mass singing of national anthem at Abids junction on August 16 when the entire State came to a stand still.

The national flags procured by the State government from weavers of Telangana and distributed to the citizens were hoisted on every household on August 15, marking the Independence Day.

The screening of the movie ‘Gandhi’ for about 23 lakh students to spread the message of Mahatma Gandhi to next generations, had grabbed the attention of many other States which are now emulating it.