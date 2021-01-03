CM KCR to inaugurate 10 integrated collectorate complexes this month

Of the 10 integrated district collectorate complexes which are ready for inauguration, the Chief Minister will inaugurate the collectorate complexes of Siddipet and Nizamabad next week.

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will inaugurate 10 integrated district collectorate complexes during the month of January. Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy, announcing this on Sunday, asked his department officials to make necessary arrangements for the inaugural ceremonies. He also wanted them to expedite the works and complete construction of remaining district collectorate complexes at the earliest.

Of the 10 integrated district collectorate complexes which are ready for inauguration, the Chief Minister will inaugurate the collectorate complexes of Siddipet and Nizamabad next week, followed by Kamareddy, Jagitial and Sircilla in the second week. He will inaugurate the collectorate complexes of Warangal, Jangaon and Peddapalli in the third week and Vikarabad and Medchal Malkajgiri complexes in the last week of January.

Reviewing the progress of the integrated district collectorate complexes here, the Minister said Chandrashekhar Rao took up construction of the integrated district collectorate complexes to make administration as accessible to the public as possible. “Rather than people running from one corner to another in the district headquarters and visit government departments, the Chief Minister wanted to bring all the departments under one roof to make government services more accessible,” he said.

The officials of Roads and Buildings department have been instructed to complete the pending works of the integrated complexes at Wanaparthy, Mahabubabad, Medak, Nagar Kurnool, Khammam, Suryapet and Jayashankar Bhupalpally districts. The inauguration of these collectorate complexes is likely to take place in February. Engineer-in-Chief Ganapathi Reddy has been asked to monitor the works at regular intervals and complete them as per the schedule.

