Watch: Construction of TS Secretariat Complex gains full pace

Hyderabad: The construction works of Telangana State Secretariat Complex are being taken up in a warfooting basis, with already the pits being dug up to erect the footing pillars. All measures are being taken to ensure strong foundations in consultation with architects, structure engineers and IIT professors among others, to withstand earthquakes and other disasters.

Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy who conducted a surprise visit to the work site on Saturday, examined the progress of works being taken up. He also discussed the daily work chart and also made several suggestions to the officials of Roads and Buildings department as well as the construction company representatives, to expedite the works.

Speaking on the occasion, Prashanth Reddy said the State Secretariat complex was being constructed as per the ideas of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and also to reflect the aspirations of people of Telangana State with all the latest facilities. “The Chief Minister wants the building to be a strong structure that can withstand even the earthquakes, and cater to the needs of the State for at least 150 years. The foundations as well as the footings are being laid under the expert supervision of architects, structural engineers and IIT professors,” he said.

The entire Secretariat Complex will have about 200 footings, with each footing being constructed with about 40 cubic metres of concrete including 300 bags of cement and four tonnes of steel. This is equivalent to the concrete used for construction of a small independent house which indicates the strength of the entire structure. The Minister assured that the construction works are being taken up at a fast pace without compromising on the quality and will be completed within 12 months as per the directions of Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao.

A workers’ colony has been established with with good facilities accommodating about 2500 workers within the construction site. A ready mix plant has been installed at the construction site to meet the construction requirements, without depending on the concrete supplies from outside and preparing about 300 cubic metres of concrete with more than 2,500 bags of cement. The works are being supervised by Roads and Buildings Engineer-in-Chief Ganapathi Reddy, Secretary Superintending Engineer Satyanarayana and other officials along with Vaastu expert Sudhakar Teja and the representatives of Shapoorji Pallonji group are supervising the works to ensure quality output.

