CM KCR to inaugurate adivasi, banjara bhavans in Hyderabad on September 17

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:43 PM, Wed - 14 September 22

File Photo Komaram Bheem Adivasi Bhavan was constructed at a cost of Rs 24.68 crore, Sevalal Banjara building was built at a cost of Rs 24.43 crore.

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will inaugurate Komaram Bheem Adivasi Bhavan and Sevalal Banjara buildings here on September 17.

While Komaram Bheem Adivasi Bhavan was constructed at a cost of Rs 24.68 crore, Sevalal Banjara building was built at a cost of Rs 24.43 crore. The works of the two swanky buildings were started in the year 2016-17.

Officials said the State government was implementing many welfare and development schemes under the guidance of the Chief Minister with an objective of ensuring comprehensive development of tribals. The government was giving priority to the preservation of tribal culture also, they said.

They said the government was officially organizing the anniversaries of Komaram Bheem, the tribal warrior, and Sevalal Maharaj, the deity of the Banjaras. In addition to holding Asia’s largest ‘Sammakka-Saralamma’ Jatara, the government is officially organising ‘Nagobha Jatara’, ‘Jangubai Jatara’, ‘Bhourampur Jatara’, ‘Erukala Nancharamma Jatara’, ‘Gandhari Maisamma Jatara, etc.,

In the last eight years since the formation of Telangana, the government has spent Rs 354 crore for the management and construction of facilities for Sammakka-Saralamma jatara as well as other tribal fairs.

The State government established the memorial of Komaram Bheem at Jodeghat apart from setting up Sammakka-Saralamma museum in Medaram to showcase the culture and traditions of the Koya tribal tribe. The government has spent Rs 22.53 crore for the establishment of museums.

The government has constructed 32 adivasi and banjara buildings across the State at a cost of Rs 75.86 crore including three in Hyderabad, 10 in district centers. These buildings were located in 12 ST constituency centers, officials added.