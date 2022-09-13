Telangana nets Rs 500 crore investments in food and hospitality sector

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:37 PM, Tue - 13 September 22

Impresario Entertainment and Hospitality, Olive Bar and Kitchen, McDonalds, Almond House and Wow Momo and have committed to invest about Rs 500 crore in strengthening their operations in Telangana.

Hyderabad: Impresario Entertainment and Hospitality, Olive Bar and Kitchen, McDonalds, Almond House and Wow Momo and have committed to invest about Rs 500 crore in strengthening their operations in Telangana. These were announced at the Indian Restaurant Conclave 2022 held at HICC on Tuesday. It was organised by the Hyderabad Chapter of industry body National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI). Also, NRAI’s annual general meeting was also held here for the first time outside of Delhi.

The Industries Department of Telangana Government unveiled a single-window system for the food service sector through the TS-iPASS portal. This will ensure streamlining licenses and faster processing through a single window. This will bring the timeframe to 15 days from the earlier eight months. The TS iPASS portal will be applicable to restaurants, bars, food outlets, kiosks, bakeries, cafes, and cloud kitchens.

“I am happy that a lot of you have expressed your interest in expanding your operations in Hyderabad or setting up new hotels here. We just saw the signing of commitment letters of almost Rs 500 crore. This is a milestone for Telangana,” said IT and Industries Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan.

The Conclave felicitated Ali Hemmati of Paradise Food Court, Mohammad Abdul Majeed of Pista House and Anumula Baburao of Café Niloufer for putting biryani, haleem, and Irani chai respectively on the global map. NRAI President Kabir Suri, NRAI Hyderabad Chapter Head Shankar Krishnamurthy, NRAI Founder Shaaz Mehmood and NRAI Hyderabad Co-chapter Head Sampath Tummala also spoke.