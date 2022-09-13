India’s first Forestry University to be established in Telangana

The UoF will focus on producing qualified forestry professionals for conservation and sustainable management of forest resources.

Hyderabad: The University of Forestry (UOF), Telangana Act 2022, which was approved in the State Assembly and Council on Tuesday, is first of its kind in the country and will eventually pave the way for establishing an evolved ecosystem around forestry, education, research and public outreach initiatives on afforestation.

Across the world, only Russia and China has universities that are dedicated to forests.

Government of Telangana has decided to nurture Forest College and Research Institute (FCRI), as a world class institution for forestry, education, research, extension and outreach. For this purpose it has been proposed to upgrade FCRI Hyderabad into a full-fledged university, officials said.

It will also strive to develop agro-forestry models suitable for different agro-ecological situations, apart from conventional forestry operations so as to reduce pressure on natural forests, economic upliftment of farming communities and to enhance ecological conditions.

Once the FCRI is upgraded as university, it is proposed to start additional 18 programmes like PhD courses, diploma and certificate courses in Urban Forestry, Nursery Management, Agro Forestry, Tribal Livelihood Enhancement, Forest Entrepreneurship, Climate smart Forestry and Forest Parks Management.

Due to these academic plans, the student strength will increase from the present 366 to 726 and the strength of the faculty and other academic support staff will increase from the present 118 to 210. The Chief Minister, K Chandrashekhar Rao will be Chancellor of the University and he will appoint the Vice Chancellor for the University of Forestry.

The University of Forestry is also expected to play a vital role in Telangana Ku Haritha Haram, the flagship initiative of the State government that has received widespread appreciation from all over.