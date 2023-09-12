CM KCR to inaugurate new govt medical colleges, PRLIS

Hyderabad: Keeping up with the development agenda of the BRS government, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will virtually inaugurate eight new government medical colleges on September 15, followed by the inauguration of the wet run of Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme (PRLIS) on September 16 and the Telangana National Integration Day celebrations on September 17.

In an informal interaction with the media here, BRS working president and Minister KT Rama Rao asserted that welfare and development were paramount for the State government. He reminded that the successive governments of the Congress and the TDP in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh established only two government medical colleges in Telangana in 65 years.

“But the BRS government has set up new government medical colleges and nursing colleges in every district in less than 10 years,” he said, adding that this was achieved without support from the Centre.

The Minister ridiculed the Opposition parties criticising the inauguration of the PRLIS despite the ongoing canal works. He reminded that the canal works of Sri Ram Sagar Project, the foundation of which was laid by former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru in 1963, had continued till Telangana formation.

“The Opposition leaders who filed cases against the PRLIS in the name of deceased persons and delayed the project, are now questioning its inauguration. Instead, they should appreciate the State government for succeeding in ensuring irrigation water supply to 13-14 lakh acres in erstwhile Mahabubnagar and Rangareddy districts within a short span,” he said, adding that the construction of canals was an ongoing process.

