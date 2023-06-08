CM KCR to launch multiple projects in Mancherial on June 9

Mancherial: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will formally inaugurate the Integrated District Officers Complex (IDOC), offices of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), lay the foundation stone for the Chennur Lift Irrigation Scheme (CLIS) and the Mancherial Government Medical College in Naspur mandal centre on Friday.

The Chief Minister will also launch a scheme for a financial assistance of Rs.1 lakh for artisans and craftsmen of various backward communities, the second edition of the sheep distribution distribution and the Gruhalaxmi scheme on the same day. He is also slated to address a public meeting at 7.30 pm.

The IDOC in Naspur mandal centre has come up on a sprawling 26.24 acres of land spending Rs.55.20 crore.

The two-storied main building of the complex was built on 1.39 lakh square yards. The chamber of Collector, and Additional Collectors, waiting hall and conference halls are situated on the ground floor, while the state chamber and a staff room is on the first floor.

Every floor has a conference hall with a seating capacity of 40 persons, type-A halls, type-B halls, pantry room, strong room, crèche, a toilet, two VIP toilets, four lifts and a helipad.

Elaborate arrangements have been made for the programmes, with 2,500 police personnel to be deployed.