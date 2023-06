Telangana: Traffic advisory issued in view of CM KCR’s Mancherial tour on June 9

As per the advisory, motorists coming from Godavarikhani, Chennur and entering Mancherial town have to take National Highway 363 at Srirampur GM Office from Friday morning

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:50 PM, Wed - 7 June 23

Representational image.

Mancherial: A traffic advisory has been issued by police in view of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s tour of the district on June 9.

As per the advisory, motorists coming from Godavarikhani, Chennur and entering Mancherial town have to take National Highway 363 at Srirampur GM Office from Friday morning. Motorists heading to Srirampur, Godavarikhani and Chennur have to use the same highway at Gandharivanam near Kyathanpalli village.

The Chief Minister will be inaugurating the Integrated District Offices Complex (IDOC) in Naspur mandal centre apart from laying the foundation stone for a government medical college and a high-level bridge across Godavari river at Mancherial on Friday.

Also Read CM KCR to launch financial assistance scheme for artisans on June 9