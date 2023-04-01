CM KCR to meet farmers’ delegation from Maharashtra

In a large convoy of vehicles, over 150 farmers, differnt union leaders and Shetkari Sangathan leaders from Maharashtra have reached Hyderabad to meet CM KCR

Hyderabad: After making an appeal to Bharat Rashtra Samithi President and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to lead the farmers’ movement in the country, a delegation of farmers and farmers’ union leaders from Maharashtra have arrived in Hyderabad to meet the Chief Minister in the afternoon today.

In a large convoy of vehicles, over 150 farmers, differnt union leaders and Shetkari Sangathan leaders from Nanded, Parbani and other areas from Maharashtra have reached Hyderabad.

Though the agenda of the meeting is not disclosed, party sources said the farmers’ leaders were likely to discuss a host of issues faced by farmers in Maharashtra and the necessity to emulate Telangana’s welfare and development programmes for the agriculture sector in the State.

The meeting comes in the wake of Shetkari Sangathan State Youth president Sudhir Sudhakarrao Bindu writing a letter to the Chief Minister about the excitement and new hopes among farmers following the success of the two BRS public meetings in Nanded.

The Shetkari Sangathan leader had said that after the demise of the legendary farmers leader Sharad Joshi, there was a challenge before the farmers’ union leaders and activists as to who would take forward the fight for farmers’ welfare in India.

All the leaders and workers, who are associated with the farmers’ movement, were keen to join hands with Chandrashekhar Rao, he said while requesting an appointment for a meeting.

The Shetkari Sangathan had also requested Chandrashekhar Rao to formulate a comprehensive plan for the revival of farmers in India.

