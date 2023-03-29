Maharashtra farmers declare support for CM KCR

Published Date - 11:46 PM, Wed - 29 March 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Demonstrating the burgeoning support for Bharat Rashtra Samithi President and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao among the farmer community in the country, especially in Maharashtra, several farmers under the umbrella of the Shetkari Sanghatana on Wednesday wrote to the Chief Minister, requesting him to lead the farmers’ movement in the country.

Stating that there was a visible excitement in the farmers community in Maharashtra over the foray of Chandrashekhar Rao and the BRS into the State, they said there was a drop in farmer suicides in Nanded after the February 5 public meeting at Bhokar in the district. Leaders of the Maharashtra-based Sanghatana, a national farmers movement founded by legendary farmers leader Sharad Joshi, also said the Chief Minister’s speech had triggered discussions on Telangana’s welfare schemes in every household apart from intensified political activity in the State.

In a letter to the Chief Minister, Shetkari Sanghatana Youth Alliance State president Sudhir Sudhakarao Bindu said there was a general feeling among the farmers of Maharashtra that farmers across the country should benefit from schemes on the lines of those being implemented in Telangana.

With the situation in Maharashtra being such that there were about seven farmers ending their life every day, Chandrashekhar Rao’s arrival had rekindled their hopes.

“If you have noticed, after the BRS meeting in Nanded, there has been a decrease in suicides of farmers in Nanded district,” he said, also pointing out that the demand for merger from many villages on the Maharashtra-Telangana border had triggered curiosity among farmers as to why people from one State were insisting on a merger with another State.

Following this, the Sanghatana leaders, along with farmer leader Narsing Deshmukh and journalist Gangadhar Prachanda, had gone on a trip in 40 villages in Maharashtra, interacting with farmers, dalits, women and physically challenged people on the welfare schemes being implemented in Telangana.

There was particular mention of the Rythu Bandhu scheme by people cutting across sections. Many said the scheme had triggered socio-economic empowerment of their relatives in Telangana in the last seven to eight years, he said, adding that they then toured several villages in Telangana as well.

One striking part about the feedback from villagers in Telangana was that everyone, who benefited from the schemes, said they did not have to bribe anyone.

“All the schemes that are being implemented by Telangana government for farmers’ welfare were in fact suggested by Sharad Joshi,” Sudhakarao Bindu said, likening the plan to the Marshall Plan, formulated by former US Secretary of State General George Marshall for the economic recovery of Europe after World War II.

After the demise of Sharad Joshi, there was a challenge before the farmers’ union leaders and activists as to who would take forward the fight for farmers’ welfare.

“All the leaders and workers, who are associated with us in the farmers’ movement, are keen to join hands with you and we see a General Marshall in you. I request you to provide an appointment for a meeting for our leaders,” he added, also requesting Chandrashekhar Rao to formulate a comprehensive plan for the revival of the farmers in India.