CM KCR to participate in Lord Venkateswaram Swamy Kalyanotsavam at Thimmapur on Wednesday

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has sanctioned Rs 23 crore for reconstruction of Sri Tirumala Venkateswara Swamy temple at Thimmapur

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:48 PM, Tue - 28 February 23

File Photo

Nizamabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will participate in the Kalyanotsavam of Lord Venkateshwara Swamy as part of Brahmotsavams being organised at Sri Tirumala Venkateshwara Swamy temple in Thimmapur of Birkur mandal in Kamareddy district on Wednesday.

According to the district officials, the Chief Minister will reach Banswada by helicopter at around 10.40 am and travel to Thimmapur by road. After participating in the Kalyanotsavam, he will present a 2 kg gold crown donated by devotees. He is also likely to participate in local programmes, before returning to Hyderabad at around 1.30 pm.

It may be noted the Chief Minister has sanctioned Rs 23 crore for reconstruction of Sri Tirumala Venkateswara Swamy temple at Thimmapur, following a request from Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy. Various development works were taken up to reconstruct the temple on the lines of Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple at Tirumala in Andhra Pradesh, with facilities like Mada Veedhulu, Rajagopuram, Galigopuram, Yagashala, Koneru, Kalyana Katta, guest house with 54 suite rooms, Kalyana Mandapam and other facilities.