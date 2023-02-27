Farmer couple from Maharashtra reach Hyderabad on foot, supporting BRS

Farmer couple from Maharashtra undertook a padayatra to Hyderabad in support of the party's expansion in their home State

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:15 PM, Mon - 27 February 23

Hyderabad: Exuding confidence in Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and the Bharat Rashtra Samithi as the lone solution to farmers’ woes in the country, a farmer couple from Maharashtra undertook a padayatra to Hyderabad in support of the party’s expansion in their home State.

They strongly believe that only Chandrashekhar Rao can break the shackles of farmers.

The couple – Baba Rao and Shobha Maski from Rajura constituency in Chandrapur district of Maharashtra, took up the Padayatra in support of the BRS to emerge victorious in the country and relieve them from their hardships.

They reached Telangana Bhavan in Hyderabad on Monday, seeking to meet the party chief and extend their solidarity in his endeavours.

Speaking to the media, the couple said only the BRS can address the problems which were ignored by the political parties which ruled the country.

They were dressed up in shackles and held a banner welcoming the BRS in Maharashtra, seeking extension of the welfare schemes being implemented in Telangana across the country.

They also demanded for a separate Vidharbha State. The couple undertook a Padayatra supporting the Telangana movement earlier and even met Chandrashekhar Rao.