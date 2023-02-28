No house in Telangana without welfare scheme benefits, says KTR

Telangana government was working with the motto to see cheer and happiness on the face of the poor, said KT Rama Rao

MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao speaking after the distribution of 2BHK houses to 400 beneficiaries at the Integrated District Offices Complex in Sircilla.

Rajanna-Sircilla: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao said no house was left in the State that was not drawing the benefits of the welfare schemes being implemented by the State government.

Speaking after the distribution of 2BHK houses to 400 beneficiaries at the Integrated District Offices Complex here on Tuesday, the Minister said the State government was working with the motto to see cheer and happiness on the face of the poor. Asking councilors to hand over welfare scheme benefits to beneficiaries by visiting their houses, he assured a house to each and every homeless person in Sircilla town and added that he would take up the responsibility of doing so.

Double bedroom houses were being provided to the homeless poor in a transparent manner based on the Samagra Kutumba Survey and ground level enquiry reports. A weaker section housing scheme was started during the time of former Chief Minister NT Rama Rao in the 1980’s. At that time, only Rs 8,000 was given for each house under the scheme. Out of one crore families, only 40 lakh houses were sanctioned in united Andhra Pradesh. Irregularities took place in housing schemes during the period of the TDP and Congress governments.

It was with the objective of preventing such irregularities that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao carried out the Samagra Kutumba Survey. Besides SKS survey statistics, fresh applications were also invited from beneficiaries for the 2BHK houses. Though 5,000 to 6,000 people had submitted applications, the district administration after conducting a survey verified that 2,788 people were not having houses in Sircilla town.

Following this, 2,052 2BHK houses were constructed in Mandepalli (1,260), Shanthinagar (204), Peddur (516), and Ragudu (70) of Sircilla town. After 800 houses were distributed in two phases so far, another 400 houses were distributed on Tuesday.

The Minister also promised to solve the long-standing problem of 3,000 people who were given house site pattas 30 years ago. They were facing troubles as there was no chance for transaction, he said and promised to ensure justice for them by converting them as transferable pattas.

Earlier, Rama Rao inaugurated an old age home in Yellareddypet mandal.