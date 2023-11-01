CM KCR to perform Raja Shyamala Yagam at Erravelli farm house

Peethadhipatis from Telangana, Andhra Padesh and Karnataka will participate in the Yagam. The Yagam is taken up for the well-being of the people and State.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:38 AM, Wed - 1 November 23

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister and BRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao will perform Raja Shyamala Yagam starting today at his farm house at Erravelli in Markook mandal. The Yagam is being conducted under the supervision of Visakha Sharada Peethadhipati Sri Swami Swaroopananda Saraswati for three days.

The arrangements have been completed for the Yagam. Peethadhipatis from Telangana, Andhra Padesh and Karnataka will participate in the Yagam. The Yagam is taken up for the well-being of the people and State. Chandrashekhar Rao’s wife Shobha and other family members will take part in the Yagam.