Junior artist arrested in Hyderabad for forcing minor girl into prostitution

According to the police, the woman P Laxmi (30) a junior artist from Jubilee Hills Krishnanagar, some years ago found a girl on the pavement at Yousufguda and provided her shelter.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11 May 2024, 03:22 PM

Hyderabad: A woman who forced a minor girl into prostitution was arrested by the Hyderabad police on Saturday.

“For two years, Laxmi was blackmailing and torturing the minor girl to entertain the customers. When the girl refused, she cut her hair and branded her with a hot iron rod resulting in wounds,” said the police.

On a tip off, the police had raided the prostitution den and rescued the woman. The police asked the public to inform them about any illegal activities in their neighbourhood on 8712660703