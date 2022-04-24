CM KCR to take part in TIMS Alwal bhumi puja on April 26

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 04:26 PM, Sun - 24 April 22

Land being cleared for Bhumi puja at Alwal in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Chief Minister, K Chandrashekhar Rao will participate in the ‘bhumi puja’ for taking up construction of Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS) super-speciality hospital at Alwal on April 26.

To oversee the arrangements, Health Minister, T Harish Rao along with Minister for Labour, Ch Malla Reddy and senior officials visited the location on Sunday. During the visit, the Health Minister interacted with local public representatives and enquired about the arrangements for bhumi puja.

“The TIMS Alwal superspecialty hospital coming up at a cost of nearly Rs. 900 crore will be a boon for the urban poor in the region. The needy families in urban settlements of Malkajgiri, Medchal, Cantonment and Qutbullapur areas usually visit local government PHCs and CHCs that only have a capacity of 20 to 30 beds. On many occasions, such patients are referred to Gandhi Hospital for consultation with a super-specialist doctor and also to undergo high-end diagnostic tests. However, this will not be the case, once the 1000-bedded TIMS Alwal comes-up,” Malla Reddy, said.

Medchal-Malkajgiri district TRS president and MLC, Shambipur Raju, Malkajgiri MLA, Mynampally Hanumantha Rao, Secretary, Health, Medical and Family Welfare, SAM Rizvi and other senior health officials were present.