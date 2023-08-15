‘Red Diary’ comment: Cases booked against Revanth Reddy

The comments drew widespread objection, with multiple District Police Officers associations strongly condemning the TPCC president's comments

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:15 PM, Tue - 15 August 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: A day after TPCC president A Revanth Reddy made objectionable comments against the Mahabubnagar police, cases were booked under different sections of the Indian Penal Code IPC in the Bhootpur, Jadcherla and Nagarkurnool police stations on Tuesday for making provocative speech with the intention of creating riots.

The TPCC president had alleged that the Mahabubnagar police were booking false cases against Congress activists.

Addressing party workers at Gandhi Bhavan on Monday, he abused the Mahabubnagar police and said names of senior officers were being listed in a ‘Red Diary’ and that when the Congress government came to power, these officers would be “thrashed black and blue”.

The comments drew widespread objection, with multiple District Police Officers associations strongly condemning the TPCC president’s comments. Stating that the Telangana police worked as per law and judicial orders, they asked Revanth Reddy to desist from criticizing the police and making objectionable comments.

In Nagarkurnool, a case was booked after the District Police Officers Association lodged a complaint stating that Revanth Reddy made derogatory and insulting remarks against the police. Based on the complaint, a case under IPC Sections 153 (giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and other sections was registered against Reddy and others. The Bhootpur and Jadcherla Police too booked cases under 153, 504, 505 (2) and 506 sections of IPC.