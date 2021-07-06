CM KCR vows to fight for Krishna water share 

He observed that the actions of Andhra Pradesh government in utilisation of Krishna River waters, was detrimental to the interests of Telangana farmers.

By | Published: 11:25 pm 12:43 am

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao reiterated that the government would put up an uncompromising fight on all forums to safeguard the interests of Telangana State and its farmers.

He observed that the actions of Andhra Pradesh government in utilisation of Krishna River waters, was detrimental to the interests of Telangana farmers. The State Cabinet has already decided to continue hydropower generation to operate the lift irrigation schemes in the State and also secure Telangana’s rightful share of water in river waters. Under these circumstances, the government has decided to strongly raise the concerns of the State in the upcoming Parliament sessions as well as tribunals and courts.

The Chief Minister held a high-level meeting at Pragathi Bhavan here on Tuesday to finalise the future course of action of the State government to safeguard the State’s rightful share in river waters. The State government has already been pressuring the Centre on several occasions to finalise the Telangana’s share of water in the rivers. It had already decided to take up the issue strongly on other platforms including the Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal (KWDT) and also Krishna River Management Board (KRMB).

During a six-hour marathon meeting, the authorities discussed discrimination towards Telangana in terms of river water sharing and irrigation facilities over several decades. Further, the high-level meeting has resolved to ensure that the injustice meted out to the farmers in undivided Andhra Pradesh, should not be allowed in the new State of Telangana under any circumstances. Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao instructed the officials on the strategies to be adopted on behalf of the State to showcase the injustice done to the State on various forums.

Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud, MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, Government Chief Advisor Rajiv Sharma, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, CMO Principal Secretary S Narsing Rao, Special Chief Secretary for Irrigation Rajat Kumar, CMO Secretaries Smitha Sabharwal and Bhupal Reddy, CM OSD Priyanka Varghese, Engineer-in-Chief C Muralidhar Rao, CMO OSD Sridhar Deshpande, Advocate General BS Prasad and others participated in the meeting.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .