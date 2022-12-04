CM KCR vows to question BJP on its failure to develop India

He stated that besides stopping funds and imposing cuts on FRBM limits, the Centre was creating obstacles for development of the State.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:10 PM, Sun - 4 December 22

Hyderabad: Vowing to continue questioning the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Central government on its failure to develop the country, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Sunday said the Centre had not only stopped funds and imposed cuts on the State’s Fiscal Responsibility and Budgement Management (FRBM) limits, but was also creating obstacles for Telangana which was leading the country in the development race.

Criticizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi for brazenly threatening to dethrone elected governments in non-BJP ruled States by claiming that several MLAs from rival parties were in touch with him, the Chief Minister said the TRS government had but foiled the BJP’s attempts in Telangana and sent the culprits behind bars after exposing them before the people of the country.

Chandrashekhar Rao also ridiculed the Prime Minister for failing to deliver on his promises and in ensuring access to the people of the country to basic amenities.

“To cover up their failure in developing this nation, the BJP is resorting to cheap politics by fanning hatred and evoking emotions to divide people on communal lines. While opposition parties are being harassed by misusing Central agencies, obstacles are being created against development in non-BJP ruled States,” he said.

Addressing a massive public meeting at MVS College grounds in Mahabubnagar, the Chief Minister said the Centre was discriminating against Telangana on all parameters and wanted the people of Telangana, especially the youth and intellectuals, to support the State government in fighting against this. He urged them to question the Centre on its inefficiency failing which people have to suffer for decades to come.

Chandrashekhar Rao pointed out that Telangana’s GSDP (Gross State Domestic Product) had increased from Rs.5 lakh crore in 2014-15 to Rs.11.5 lakh crore in 2021-22 within seven years.

“But a State cannot develop at a faster pace without the nation progressing ahead. We lost nearly Rs.3 lakh crore of GSDP due to the Centre’s inefficiency and failure to develop the country on par with Telangana,” he said.

Pointing out that the people of the country did not have access to basic infrastructure, with the national capital itself suffering due to water and power crisis, even decades after independence, the Chief Minister demanded to know why the development that was achieved in Telangana could not be achieved across the country.

He also questioned the Centre over the delay in finalising Telangana’s share in Krishna River waters due to which erstwhile districts of Mahabubnagar, Rangareddy and Nalgonda districts were suffering.

“We submitted over 150 representations to the Centre including to the Prime Minister in this regard. Why is Modi taking eight years to finalize the Krishna river water share between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana?” he asked.

Also coming down heavily on the Centre over the delay in completion of the much-awaited Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme, he said the BJP had done nothing for the State.

Chandrashekhar Rao reminded that the Centre was yet to respond to the Assembly resolution for inclusion of the Valmiki and Boya communities of Mahabubnagar in the Scheduled Tribes category. Another resolution would be passed in the upcoming session of the Assembly in this regard and would be sent to the Centre again, he said.

The Chief Minister also sought permission from the people to allow him to play an active role in national politics.

“With your support in the State, I will take up the fight at the national level to develop the country on the lines of Telangana. We will together lay the foundation for the country’s development from Telangana,” he declared.