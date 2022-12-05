CM KCR wants roads in Telangana to shine like mirrors; sanctions Rs 2,500 crore

These funds would be utilized for taking up Periodical Renewal works and Flood Damaged Roads, including repairing damaged culverts across the State

Mon - 5 December 22

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, who wanted the roads in the State to shine like mirrors, has sanctioned Rs 2,500 crore for road repair works in rural areas of the State by the Roads and Buildings department, with officials now gearing up to execute and complete the works by summer.

Roads and Buildings Minister V Prashanth Reddy on Monday directed officials to ensure work agreements were issued to contractors before December 15 and to launch the works at the earliest. At a meeting with department officials here on Monday, the Minister said the Chief Minister had sanctioned Rs 2,500 crore for R&B road works. These funds would be utilized for taking up Periodical Renewal works and Flood Damaged Roads, including repairing damaged culverts across the State.

All the district Superintending Engineers and Executive Engineers were instructed to take up constituency-wise works. The works were to be executed in coordination with the local MLAs and in accordance with their recommendations, he said.

Last month, the Chief Minister had directed the department to take up road repair works in rural areas on a war footing. Stressing on repair of roads as a continuous process, the Chief Minister wanted engineers and officials to shed traditional methods and adopt dynamic methods for effective functioning as well as execution of works.

Due to extensive rains in the State, roads and culverts in several areas were damaged badly. Though, the department had taken up temporary repairs, instructions were issued to take up works with special focus on periodical renewals and flood damaged roads.

Accordingly, the department has identified 4,359 km of road networks, which require periodical renewals and 308 flood damaged road works, including culvert repairs etc across nine circles in the State. While 675 periodical renewal works were estimated to cost Rs 1,835 crore, the 308 FDR works would be taken up at a cost of Rs 558 crore.