Canal works for Palamuru Rangareddy LIS to begin soon: CM KCR

K Chandrashekhar Rao announced that nearly 90 percent of works pertaining to the Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme were completed

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:28 PM, Sun - 4 December 22

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Sunday announced that nearly 90 percent of works pertaining to the Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme (PRLIS) were completed and that the pending canal works would commence shortly. Upon completion, the project would ensure irrigation facility to about 30 lakh acres in Palamuru region.

Speaking at the public meeting in MVS College grounds in Mahabubnagar town on Sunday, the Chief Minister spoke at length on how the Palamuru region had transformed after suffering droughts, starvation and migration for several decades in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh. He recalled that even farmers with 30-40 acres were forced to work as daily wage labourers in Hyderabad.

“But after the formation of Telangana State, we completed pending projects like Kalwakurthy, Nettampadu, Bhima and Koil Sagar. We revived irrigation tanks under Mission Bhagiratha, ensured uninterrupted power supply and other irrigation facilities resulting in significant improvement in agriculture,” he said, adding that farmers from neighbouring Karnataka and Maharashtra villages were urging to merge them in Telangana considering the farmer-friendly schemes being implemented here.

Chandrashekhar Rao said Mahabubnagar was now being developed into an industrial hub with an IT tower, a food park in 300 acres, an urban park in 200 acres and a Lithium Ion battery manufacturing factory with an investment of Rs.9,500 crore. Apart from inaugurating the recently developed bypass road, he promised to establish a sports stadium and an auditorium for Mahabubnagar town.

On the measures being taken to develop the Palamuru region, the Chief Minister said five new government medical colleges were being established in erstwhile Mahabubnagar district, with three of them already operational.

Instructing elected representatives to ensure effective implementation of the Dalit Bandhu scheme, the Chief Minister also announced Rs.15 crore each to all 14 Assembly constituencies in the erstwhile district in addition to the budgetary allocation of Rs.5 crore each towards Constituency Development Fund.

Apart from assuring to release Rs.3 lakh each to beneficiaries with residential plots seeking to construct double bedroom houses, he promised an additional 1,000 2BHK units for each Assembly constituency. The Sheep Distribution Scheme too would resume soon, he said.