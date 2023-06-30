Asifabad comes alive with over 1 lakh people attending KCR’s public meeting

05:38 PM, Fri - 30 June 23

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: The dusty Asifabad town on Friday came alive with the presence of thousands of people from across the district, who arrived in the town to attend the public meeting of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

Nearly one lakh people from different parts of the district made a beeline to Asifabad town. They commuted by jeeps, buses of TSRTC, tractors, auto-rickshaws, two-wheelers and vans to the venue. The 3 km-main road in the town was packed with people, while three imported rain-proof roof topped venues set up near Premala Gardens brimmed with about 50,000 people from different walks of life and of all ages.

Around 50,000 persons had to stand outside the venue as the crowd grew, but enthusiastically watched cultural programmes and the speech of the Chief Minister on large LCD screens arranged in different parts of the venue. Some of them were standing on the road abutting to the venue. They patiently waited for the arrival of Rao and left the venue after his speech.

“Though Asifabad district has two Assembly segments, Asifabad and Sirpur (T), a large number of people turned up for the public meeting,” the Chief Minister remarked after seeing the sea of public at the event. The streets had turned pink right from the night before. Flex posters of Chandrashekhar Rao adorned either sides of the road. Eateries registered unprecedented flow of customers for lunch and snacks.

As many as 1,700 policemen were deployed for security while traffic restrictions were imposed on multiple roads. Movement of vehicles coming from Wankidi was diverted through a bypass and so was the traffic from Rebbena.