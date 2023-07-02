Qutbullapur MLA donates Rs 55.03 lakh to Yadadri Temple

Along with Labour Minister C Malla Reddy and Malkajgiri MLA Mynampally Hanumantha Rao, Goud participated in a special pooja at the temple and handed over the cash to the temple authorities.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:59 PM, Sun - 2 July 23

Yadadri-Bhongir: Qutbullapur MLA KP Vivekananda Goud on Sunday donated Rs.55,03,980 for gold plating to the ‘vimana gopuram’ of the Yadadri Sri Lakshminarsimha Swamy temple.

Speaking on the occasion, he said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had developed Yadadri as wonderful pilgrim place, which was attracting devotees from across the country.

He had extended the money for gold plating on behalf of the people of his assembly constituency, he said.