What is happening to democracy in India is unfortunate, shameful: CM KCR

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao did not mince words when it came to describing what was happening to democracy in the country, pointing out that what was being done even during elections was unfortunate and shameful.

Citing the illegal modes of campaigning, rumours and allegations spread and levelled by the BJP at Munugode, he pointed out that voters were made to draw the lotus on their hands, while there were rumours spread on the Congress candidate meeting him. This was unfortunate, he said adding that those in politics should maintain a certain level of dignity. Though the Telangana movement was an emotional cause, the TRS never stooped so low, he said adding that the BJP had no respect for the four pillars of democracy. How can they be so confident of cheating people, he asked, adding that the State succeeded in catching the three agents red-handed and exposed them.

“They shamefully assure that they will handle ED and other investigation agencies apart from taking care of security to those who join them. This appears to be a big mafia comprising nearly 24 people. Each of them have multiple Aadhar cards, PAN cards and other identity cards,” he said, asking where the country was headed with such mafias openly taking the name of the Prime Minister.

“One of them claimed they would remain in power as long as EVMs were used. They have no respect for the judiciary and people’s court as well. This cannot be tolerated. I urge the judiciary not to treat it as an isolated case. It is a modus operandi being used repeatedly. If we do not stop them, there will be a very unhealthy situation in the country and will be beyond correction,” he said.

“They cannot provide drinking and irrigation water, supply electricity and develop infrastructure. Instead, they focus only on toppling governments,” he said, asking how could these agents, unconstitutional authorities, offer contracts, protection from Central agencies and even Central security as well as a bright political future.

“How can they make such promises confidently if they are not backed by the topmost forces in the Centre,” he asked, also asking what was the purpose of the entire cumbersome process of an election if this was the situation.

The TRS too had inducted MLAs from other parties, but only in a democratic manner and that too after clearly winning the people’s mandate with a two-third majority in the Assembly.

“We did not buy MLAs like the BJP. For four-five months when a few Congress MLAs came expressed their desire to join us, we did not allow. We agreed only when two-thirds of MLAs came to join us by duly following the constitutional procedure. How dare they to come to Hyderabad and conspire to topple my government? Why should I tolerate this?” he asked.