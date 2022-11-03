CM KCR: Come what may, will build a movement, fight till the end

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:00 PM, Thu - 3 November 22

K Chandrashekhar Rao vowed to continue his fight and go to any extent to stop divisive forces that were posing a threat to the democratic system of the country.

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao vowed to continue his fight and go to any extent to stop divisive forces that were posing a threat to the democratic system of the country. He would soon approach leaders of all political parties who are in public life and build a movement across the country.

“We will not sit quiet. We will take up the fight in all forms including legal,” he asserted, reacting to the attempts to topple the TRS government in Telangana. He emphasised a people’s movement on the lines of JP Narayan during the Emergency.

While releasing the video footage of the entire covert operation, Chandrashekhar Rao urged the people to remember the sacrifices of Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Bhagat Singh and other freedom fighters which paved way for the nation’s independence and development.

The Chief Minister explained that the the police seized the phones and laptops of the accused from which the call data and other evidence since 2015, was collected. All the evidence of 70,000-80,000 pages including with whom they spoke, has been submitted in the High Court.

“We engaged experts to analyse the data and will expose them before the people. Let everyone else investigate into it. All the evidence is being kept in public domain to ensure that it is not tampered with,” he said.