CM KCR’s assurance cheers paddy farmers

KCR who inaugurates Rythu Vedika at Kodakandla, promises additional price of Rs 100 to 150 on MSP

By | Published: 11:03 pm

Kodakandla (Jangaon): Farmers are elated over Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s assurance to provide an additional price of Rs 100 to 150 on the minimum support price (MSP) for the fine varieties of the paddy (sanna rakam) crop. They thanked the Chief Minister for promising them to offer additional price as the government is purchasing the paddy by paying Rs 1,888 for ‘Grade ‘A’ variety’ of both the ‘doddu rakam’ and ‘sanna rakam’ of the paddy, and Rs 1,868 for the ‘common variety’ of both types of the crop per quintal.

Addressing a meeting here on Saturday after inaugurating the Rythu Vedika, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao said that the Food Corporation of India (FCI) had even issued a circular asking the State governments not pay even a single rupee more than the MSP stating that it won’t procure the paddy if the farmers were paid more than MSP.

“But I will definitely see that you (farmers) get at least Rs 100 to Rs 150 additionally for the ‘sanna rakam’ per quintal. We are working on the way to offer the additional price circumventing the FCI circular,” he added. Responding to his announcement, the farmers have raised their hands in elation.

Meanwhile, the local farmers said that they had incurred more input cost as they had to spray more pesticides or use fertilizer for the sanna rakam. But the State government asked the farmers to go for the sanna rakam instead of doddu rakam under regulated cropping system in this Vanakalam season.

“Since, we have spent more amount of money, we are urging the government to pay more for the Sanna Rakalu like BPT, Telangana Sona, Samba Masuri and others. Keeping this in view, Chief Minster K Chandrashekhar Rao has assured us to ensure an additional payment of Rs 100 to Rs 150 per quintal. We are happy and will be thankful to him,” Lingadari Ramesh of Katakshapur village of Atmakur mandal in Warangal Rural district, who attended the meeting.

On the other hand, Indrasena Reddy, a farmer from Peddakarpol village of Nekkonda mandal, also expressed similar views. “The government must help us by paying additional price on the MSP for the sanna rakam since we suffered huge investment,” he added. On the other hand, the farmers are also expressing happiness over the construction of the Ruythu Vedikas in each cluster. Edaraboina Sooraiah of Katrapally village of Kesamudram mandal of Mahabubabad district, said that no government in the past helped the farmers like this. “We are happy now because we have got a platform to sit and discuss our issues,” he added.

Lingadari Ramesh of Katakashapur, who is also a member of the Rythu Bandhu samithi, at the village heaped praises on Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for his innovative and helpful idea of setting up the Rythu Vedikas. “The farming is witnessing rapid changes due to globalisation. There is a need to set up platforms like this to help the farmers to discuss their issues. On the other hand, the government should also increase the number of the godowns and cold storage units. I am sure that the government will also set up the food processing units in the days to come,” he added.

