CM KCR’s final campaign schedule drawn out; 54 meetings in 16 days

CM KCR is all set to up the ante with the Praja Ashirwada Sabhas so far injecting new energy into the party cadre and eliciting an overwhelming response from the public

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:42 PM, Sat - 4 November 23

Photo: X

Hyderabad: BRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, who has addressed 30 public meetings in different Assembly constituencies till Friday, is all set to up the ante with the Praja Ashirwada Sabhas so far injecting new energy into the party cadre and eliciting an overwhelming response from the public.

The Chief Minister, who will address two meetings on Sunday at Khammam and Kothagudem, will continue with the Praja Ashirwada Sabhas at Gadwal, Makthal, Narayanpet, Chennur, Manthani, Peddapalli, Sirpur, Asifabad and Bellampalli till Wednesday.

On November 9, Thursday, he will head to Gajwel and Kamareddy to file his nominations and follow it up with a public meeting at Kamareddy, the first of his meetings in the two constituencies where he is contesting from this time.

After a short break, he will increase the tempo from November 13 with the third and final leg of the campaign, starting with meetings at Aswaraopet, Bhadrachalam and Narsampet. Till November 28, he is set to address about 54 meetings spread over 16 days before winding up the campaign. With this he would have campaigned in 95 constituencies. He will address a public meeting at Hyderabad on November 25, the only one that day, and one at Cherial on November 18, with the rest of the days to have four meetings each.

Chandrashekhar Rao, as per the tentative schedule drawn up now, will wind up his campaign with meetings at Warangal (East and West) on November 28, with the final meeting slated for his own constituency of Gajwel the same day.

He had launched his election campaign with a public meeting at Husnabad on October 15, and has travelled across the State to speak at 30 public meetings since, with the last one being at Korutla on Friday.