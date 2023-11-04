Congress, BJP top brass landing in TS to defeat KCR, says KTR

The BRS pact is with the people. In 2014 and 2018, BRS (then TRS) contested alone. In 2023 also, BRS believes in the people and is sure of their support, Rama Rao said while addressing party workers at Serilingampally

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:35 PM, Sat - 4 November 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Ridiculing the alliances of opposition parties, BRS working president KT Rama Rao said the entire top brass of Congress and BJP parties was landing in Telangana to defeat BRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao.

“The BRS pact is with the people. In 2014 and 2018, BRS (then TRS) contested alone. In 2023 also, BRS believes in the people and is sure of their support,” Rama Rao said while addressing party workers at Serilingampally here on Saturday.

Reminding that there was a ceiling of 20 kg for distribution of rice to households through fair price shops, he said the Chief Minister chief had abolished the ceiling. The BRS government would supply fine rice varieties to 93 lakh ration card holders in the State under the Annapurna scheme, he said.

Similarly, the BRS government would be launching KCR Bima to extend an insurance coverage of Rs.5 lakh to all the 93 lakh white ration card holders. The assistance under “Arogyasri” scheme would also be enhanced to Rs.15 lakh, the BRS working president said.

Stressing that under K Chandrashekhar Rao’s leadership, there were no communal clashes in Telangana, Rama Rao asked whether parties and leaders, who promote communal politics, should be supported.

Generally, when people fall sick, they approach a doctor, who was familiar and well-known. People consult the same doctor out of confidence, he said.

“Similarly, when there is a good doctor in the form of BRS Chief K Chandrashekhar Rao for Telangana, why do we need other doctors?” Rama Rao asked those who were questioning why the BRS should be elected to power for the third time. The BRS was seeking votes from people showcasing development and welfare programmes taken up across the State, he said.

In the last nine years, Rs.9,000 crore was spent in Serilingampally alone for taking up different development works. To this effect, BRS candidate A Gandhi was submitting a progress report on the works and projects completed in the constituency.

“One should not get confused when elections are around. Think wisely and cast your vote. Interestingly, the net worth of candidates, who are contesting against the BRS candidates in Serilingampally and Kukataplly has also increased manifold,” Rama Rao said.