CM pays tributes to late Saichand

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:39 PM, Sun - 9 July 23

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao paid tributes to the late Saichand, noted singer and former chairman of the State Warehousing Corporation on Sunday.

He took part in the ‘pushpanjali’ performed marking the 10th day rituals of Saichand’s death at the GSR Convention Hall in Hastinapuram in the city. Consoling the bereaved family, he garlanded a portrait of the singer.

Ministers V Srinivas Goud, Mohd Mahmood Ali, P Sabitha Indra Reddy, Gangula Kamalakar, S Niranjan Reddy, Government Whip Balka Suman, MPs and MLAs also participated in the programme.