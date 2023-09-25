Hyderabad: Home Minister inaugurates 2500 CCTV cameras for Safe City project

Home Minister Mohd Mahmood Ali on Monday inaugurated 2500 CCTV cameras installed under the Safe City project in Hyderabad.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:31 PM, Mon - 25 September 23

Hyderabad: Home Minister Mohd Mahmood Ali on Monday inaugurated 2500 CCTV cameras installed under the Safe City project in Hyderabad. The Home Minister on the occasion also inaugurated ‘War Room’ and visitors gallery of TS Integrated Command Control Centre, Banjara Hills, in the presence of Telangana DGP Anjani Kumar and C.V Anand Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad.

Speaking after the launch of the CCTV cameras, Mahmood Ali said the Telangana State tops the country in adopting technology for regular policing and law enforcement.

He said the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s vision of having a safe and secure Telangana is helping police in adopting all modern technology.

He said that the war room will help in attending any eventualities more effectively under the supervision of higher officials and better coordination.