BJP leader, former minister P Chandrashekhar joins BRS

Asserting that the BRS was all set to romp home winning over 90 seats this time, he said he was forced to quit the BJP as he was given scant regard.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:48 PM, Sun - 29 October 23

Asserting that the BRS was all set to romp home winning over 90 seats this time, he said he was forced to quit the BJP as he was given scant regard.

Hyderabad: Senior BJP leader from Mahabubnagar P Chandra Shekhar joined the BRS on Sunday. Addressing a joint press conference at Telangana Bhavan along with Minister V Srinivas Goud, Banda Prakash Mudiraj and Gellu Srinivas Yadav, he said the BJP need not dream of capturing power in Telangana as it had lost its support base.

Asserting that the BRS was all set to romp home winning over 90 seats this time, he said he was forced to quit the BJP as he was given scant regard. The BJP leadership did not extend the minimum courtesy he deserved despite the fact that he had strived for strengthening the organisation for the last nine years.

“I had to leave the BRS after attaining statehood because of unavoidable reasons. It is like home coming for me again”, he said. There is no point in blaming the BRS leadership for the limited opportunities given to the Mudiraj community in electoral politics. Since sitting MLAs had to be re-nominated, many ticket aspirants from the community could not be accommodated this time, he said, adding that he would work for victory of Srinivas Goud.

Speaking on the occasion, Srinivas Goud said backward classes had pinned high hopes on Narendra Modi, a BC leader as he became the Prime Minister. But he had proved himself as a failure in ensuing the development of BC communities. A BC leader who was the State BJP president also had to forego his post, he said.