Kitex breaks ground for Rs.1,200 crore cluster in Telangana

The cluster, expected to be spread over 250 acres in Seetharampur, will employ more than 11,000 people directly, more than 80 percent of which will be women employees.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 02:24 PM, Thu - 28 September 23

Hyderabad: The Kitex Group on Thursday broke ground for its second investment project in Telangana at Seetharampur in Rangareddy district.

The groundbreaking ceremony, conducted in the presence of IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao, Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy, Mines & Geology Minister P Mahender Reddy and Kitex Group chairman Sabu M Jacob, will set the ball rolling for Kitex, the second largest manufacturer of infant wear in the world, to set up an integrated fibre-to-apparel manufacturing cluster with a capacity of 7 lakh garments per day at an investment of Rs.1,200 crore.

The cluster, expected to be spread over 250 acres in Seetharampur, will employ more than 11,000 people directly, more than 80 percent of which will be women employees. The entire investment will be operational by December, 2024. Kitex’s first investment project in Telangana is coming up at the Kakatiya Mega Textile Park, Warangal, where construction of a similar sized integrated fibre to apparel manufacturing cluster is in full swing. This is expected to commence operations by December this year.

Chevella MP G Ranjith Reddy and others were present.