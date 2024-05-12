CM plays football in varsity, kicks up questions of code violation

Rajya Sabha MP Anil Kumar Yadav and MLC Balmoori Venkat too played football along with the Chief Minister, who himself shared the video on social media.

File photo of CM Revanth Reddy.

Hyderabad: Visuals of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy playing football at the grounds in the Central University of Hyderabad on Sunday kicked up questions of whether he had violated the Model Code of Conduct on a day when campaigning was not allowed, with a few asking the Election Commission of India (ECI) to initiate action.

“Until yesterday, the campaign for the parliament election was head-on. While getting ready for public service again from tomorrow.. played football with young players at the Central University ground..” he said.

“Telangana youth will be encouraged in sports to fly the Indian flag on international sports platforms.” he added.

However, his move triggered sharp reactions on social media platforms, with many asking how the university could permit the Chief Minister to play football, with many seeing it as a form of campaigning. Donaka Sathish, an X user urged the ECI to take necessary action as per EC rules.

Another X user Tandava Krishnan said “India on shirt, the flag in the background which resembles party flag are subtle but ingenious ways of spreading the intended message…” Abdul Baseer another X user said: “Additionally, playing football in a central university highlights the potential role of the government, perhaps signaling the Congress government’s pivotal role in central matters…”

Until yesterday, the campaign for the Parliament election was head-on. While getting ready for public service again from tomorrow…played football with young players at the Central University ground. Telangana youth will be encouraged in sports to fly the Indian flag on… pic.twitter.com/kqPh6NhLxj — Revanth Reddy (@revanth_anumula) May 12, 2024