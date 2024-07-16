CM Revanth asks to stop linking ration cards to Arogyasri cards

Hyderabad: Stating that Telangana government had decided to create a digital health profile for every individual in the State, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy directed Collectors to stop linking ration cards with Arogyasri cards. They were also asked to take steps to provide Arogyasri cards to all the people.

The proposal to offer special incentives to doctors, who were ready to work in rural areas and allotment of serial numbers to every bed in the government hospitals and medical facilities in the tribal areas were discussed in the meeting with district Collectors, Police Commissioners and SPs at the Secretariat here on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister reviewed the progress of different works and issues pertaining to Praja Palana, Dharani issues, Kharif season farming, public health – seasonal diseases, education, law and order. This was the second such meeting after December 24 last year.

Asking Collectors to resolve the pending Dharani applications before August 15, the Chief Minister said the State government had organized a special drive from March 1 to March 15 to solve land related issues, besides constituting a special committee to resolve the Dharani problems. Officials informed the Chief Minister that 1,61,760 applications were disposed of and another 1,15,308 new applications were pending. Officials were instructed to mention the reasons for rejection of Dharani applications.He said the State government was committed to extend the benefits of six guarantees to all the eligible people. An option for corrections of Aadhaar card, ration card, domestic gas connection and power bills details was already provided to avail Gruha Jyothi and Maha lakshmi gas cylinder schemes benefits to the eligible people, who were denied the benefit.

Further, the Collectors were directed to open Seva centres at the Collectorate premises during the Praja Vani programme, if required, to address the grievances instantly and ensure that the centres were functioning in all district mandal centres. Officials briefed the Chief Minister that 5.89 lakh people had applied for Gruha Jyoti and 3.32 lakh people for the Rs.500 LPG cylinder scheme benefit at the Seva Kendras. Stressing that Collectors play the bridging role between government and the people at the district level, the Chief Minister said they should not be confined to AC chambers and should visit the people. Conduct field visits regularly and initiate measures to strengthen the education sector. Government has been spending Rs 85,000 a month on each poor student in the government schools, he said.

“In the past, there were ten District Collectors in Telangana and excelled in their duties. Now, there are 33 Collectors in the State with the same powers and why cannot they deliver good governance. Every Collector should come up with ideas and work efficiency in discharging duties,” Revanth Reddy said.Announcing that the government intends development of women’s self-help groups and promote them as entrepreneurs, the Chief Minister said that a special drive would be taken up to achieve one crore women as members in the SHGs. The target of providing Rs.1 lakh crore bank linkage loans for women groups in five years was also discussed, besides the issue of sanctioning rented buses of RTC to women groups.

With the increasing complaints of illegal occupation of government lands, the Chief Minister directed the Collectors to protect government properties, ponds and water bodies by adopting geo-tagging technology connected with the command control centre.