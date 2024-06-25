CM Revanth meets Nadda, seeks dues worth Rs 693 crore under National Health Mission



Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who met union Minister of Health and Family Welfare JP Nadda in New Delhi on Tuesday, has requested the Centre to release dues to the tune of Rs.693.13 crore under the National Health Mission (NHM).

The Chief Minister, during the meeting, briefed him about the initiatives being taken in the health sector by the State government. He also informed the Union Minister that the State government was implementing the Ayushman Bharat guidelines since January this year in Telangana. To extend better healthcare for people in rural and urban areas, 5,159 Basthi Dawakhanas (Ayushman Arogya mandirs) were being operated in the State, he said.

Seeking the support of Central government for extending better services in the health sector in the State, the Chief Minister appealed to the union Minister to release the NHM dues at the earliest. For the 2023-24 financial year, Rsy.323.73 crore were pending and the 2024-25 first quarter grant of Rs.138 crores also had to be released, he said, adding that for the 2023-24 financial year, Rs.231.40 crore reimbursement for provision of basic amenities and operation and maintenance under NHM was also due.

To ensure there was no hindrance in extending emergency services and avoid inconvenience to staff, the State government was releasing the Telangana government’s share and Central share since October 2023, the Chief Minister informed the union Minister.