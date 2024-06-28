Dasoju wants CM to handover ‘Home Ministry’ to someone who can devote time

BRS leader Dasoju Sravan on Friday wanted him to handover the Home Minister portfolio to someone who could devote time and discharge responsibilities with a commitment.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 28 June 2024, 08:46 PM

File photo of BRS leader Dasoju Sravan.

Hyderabad: Coming down heavily on the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for being engrossed with defection of public representatives and indulging in activities that were unconstitutional in the realm of politics, BRS leader Dasoju Sravan on Friday wanted him to handover the Home Minister portfolio to someone who could devote time and discharge responsibilities with a commitment.

He wanted to know from the CMO as to why ‘Dial100’ emergency calls were going unanswered, thus leaving the lives of people at risk. People in urgent need, like those in Chinnagorla Village of Narayanpet District, are left helpless and vulnerable, he said.

In many parts of the State, political violence was rampant, and on many occasions, the police seem to be mute spectators. Taking to ‘X’, he voiced concern over the state of law and order in the state and demand immediate answers and urgent action from the authorities concerned.

While we empathize with Shri @revanth_anumula’s engrossing schedule of unconstitutional politics and illegal defections of public representatives, perhaps he should hand over the Home Ministry to someone with the time, responsibility, and above all, sensitivity to address the… pic.twitter.com/KBT9rLyn31

— Prof Dasoju Sravan Kumar (@sravandasoju) June 28, 2024