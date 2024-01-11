Congress adopting double standards in Kaleshwaram probe: Bandi

Congress leaders had levelled allegations that irregularities to the tune of Rs.1 lakh crore took place in the construction of Kaleshwaram project, says Bandi.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11 January 2024, 07:14 PM

Karimnagar MP and BJP national general secretary Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Karimnagar: Karimnagar MP and BJP national general secretary Bandi Sanjay Kumar alleged that the Congress party was adopting double standards in investigating the alleged irregularities in the construction of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project.

Earlier, Congress leaders had levelled allegations that irregularities to the tune of Rs.1 lakh crore took place in the construction of Kaleshwaram project. As against their previous allegation, they sought judicial probe only into irregularities in the Medigadda barrage. Were Congress leaders trying to shield corruption, he asked, stating that the Centre was ready to probe the irregularities in the Kaleshwaram project with the CBI if the Congress made a request.

Advising the State government to seek a CBI investigation, he said the BJP was ready to extend its support to the Congress government for the interest of the State, he said while inaugurating a 3k Run organized by the ABVP Karimnagar unit on Thursday.

Bandi, who said the decision of top Congress leaders to boycott the re-installation of Lord Ram’s statue at Ayodhya was unfortunate. The Congress party should clear its stand on whether it was in favor of the Ram temple at Ayodhya. It was not proper on the part of the Congress party to politicize a sacred issue.