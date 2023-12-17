CM Revanth Reddy asks officials to submit all details on Medigadda

Chief Minister also asked the officials to furnish all the details on the expenditure incurred in construction of different irrigation projects during the previous BRS government rule

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:46 PM, Sun - 17 December 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has directed Irrigation officials to submit all details pertaining to the sinking of a few piers of the Medigadda barrage.

The Chief Minister held a review meeting with irrigation officials at his residence in Jubilee Hills here on Sunday. Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy, Engineer-in-Chief Muralidhar and other senior officials participated in the meeting.

Also Read CM Revanth warns of action against hospitals not honouring Aarogyasri health cards

During the meeting, the Chief Minister also asked the officials to furnish all the details on the expenditure incurred in construction of different irrigation projects during the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government rule.

He discussed the measures to be adopted in ensuring there were no water disputes with neighbouring States in the future, besides the arguments to be made before the Krishna tribunal over the water disputes.

“All steps should be taken to resolve inter-State water disputes” Revanth Reddy told the officials.

The Chief Minister also directed the officials to initiate measures for supplying sufficient water to farmers for Yasangi crops. He made a few suggestions on the water availability and other aspects.

“All the details sought on different aspects during the meeting should be submitted at the earliest,” Revanth Reddy said, according to an official statement.